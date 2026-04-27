Unlicensed medical practice shut down in midnight raid

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A 54-year-old woman has been arrested in Duncan Village after a midnight operation targeting an alleged illegal pharmacy and unregistered medical practice. SUPPLIED

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested in Duncan Village, Buffalo City Metro, after a midnight operation uncovered an alleged illegal medical practice and pharmacy operating from a residential property.

The raid, carried out in the early hours on Monday, involved the Eastern Cape missing persons unit, East London K9 unit and metro environmental health services.

Provincial police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said officers acted on intelligence shortly after midnight and searched the premises.

They seized a substantial quantity of medication and injections, along with a speed point device and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The medicines are estimated to have a street value of R85,500.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. A case has been opened at the Duncan Village police station.

She is expected to face charges including contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act for possession of scheduled substances, violation of the Health Professions Act 56 for practising without registration and unlawful repackaging of medicines.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata commended the joint operation and warned of the risks posed by illegal medical practices.

“We commend the collaborative efforts of the Eastern Cape missing persons unit, East London K9 unit and Buffalo City environmental health services for their swift and decisive action in dismantling the illegal operation.

“The proliferation of unlicensed medical practices in our communities is not merely a regulatory violation, it is a direct threat to the lives and health of vulnerable citizens, who are often exploited with false promises of affordable care,” Ncata said.

Eastern Cape missing persons unit director Lonwabo Yiloiwe said the investigation was triggered by concerns over high school pupils consuming “lean”, a mixture of cough syrup and soft drinks.

“It came to our notice high pupils are buying cough syrup from the suspect. That is when we found she is [allegedly] selling medicine illegally,” he said.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile warned residents against buying medication from unregulated sources.

“Our message to the communities has always been to warn them against buying any medicines from any spaza shop owing to storage and temperature control challenges for pills or syrups,” Fuzile said.

“Though there are different schedules of medicines, BCMM citizens are strongly advised to only buy from accredited pharmacies, where a certificate is displayed for public viewing.

“This is done to safeguard the public and ensure the medicine you are buying is the correct one and not counterfeit.

“Anyone who continues to sell medicines from their homes or shops are in contravention of the Medicines Act.

“They will be charged and arrested under the act.”

Gantana said investigations were ongoing and further charges could be added.

The suspect is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court soon.

Police warned illegal medical operations posed serious risks to public health and safety.

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