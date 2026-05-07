Concern over long delays in housing project for evicted residents

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A multi-million-rand housing project aimed at restoring dignity to families displaced during the former Ciskei National Independent Party era is making steady progress in Cambridge West in KuGompo City. The development, located in Ward 16 in the Buffalo City Metro, is set to benefit about 275 families who were evicted from their homes in Mdantsane, reportedly over disputes related to rent and municipal service payments.

More than 30 years after families were evicted from their Mdantsane homes under the former Ciskei government, a R89m Cambridge West housing project meant to benefit 275 verified households remains the subject of dispute over delays, consultation and access.

The development is intended to compensate families displaced during the era of the Ciskei National Independence Party.

The removals were reportedly linked to disputes over rent, municipal services and related payments.

More than 1,500 people were left homeless at the time, but a verification process by the provincial government has since confirmed 275 legitimate beneficiaries, allowing the project to proceed.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said a detailed progress report would be presented to council.

Officials said bulk infrastructure had been completed, including internal roads, kerbing, stormwater drainage, and water and sewer systems.

Construction of houses was under way, with several units already finished.

Mayor Princess Faku said the project formed part of efforts to address historical injustices.

“We cannot undo what happened in the past, but projects like this ensure that our people can rebuild their lives with dignity and security,” she said.

However, the DA has raised concerns about the project’s implementation, pace and community engagement.

DA human settlements portfolio committee member Kwanele Zonke said consultation had not been meaningful.

“While the municipality has conducted some consultation, families continue to cry out that it has not been meaningful or involving,” he said.

“Engagements have not been productive, and communities feel excluded. This undermines transparency.”

Zonke said delays remained a major concern.

“The pace has been slow. Poor co-ordination between departments and stakeholders is causing delays.

“Families have waited far too long, and urgent responses are needed if dignity is to be restored,” he said.

He also questioned the accessibility of the beneficiary verification process, noting that some qualifying beneficiaries had since died.

“Their children may not be fully aware of the procedures. The committee must do more to ensure fairness and clarity,” he said.

We will guard against irregularities in budget allocation and procurement

While acknowledging the project as a positive step, Zonke warned that delays weakened its impact.

“A right delayed is a right denied. These families should not still be waiting decades later under a democratic government.”

He said oversight would be tightened to prevent irregularities.

“We will guard against irregularities in budget allocation and procurement.

“Clarity is also needed on the role each sphere of government will play in this and future housing projects,” he said.

The DA has called for a clear oversight plan, a transparent implementation schedule and improved community engagement.

Zonke also raised concerns about access to the development.

“If hundreds of houses are built, there must be an additional road into the area to prevent congestion and ensure safe, practical access.

“This must form part of the planning and delivery,” he said.

Despite the criticism, the municipality maintains the project is progressing and says it is creating employment opportunities for local residents while contributing to economic activity.

The Dispatch previously reported that the development was awarded to Express Builders by Buffalo City Metro and the provincial human settlements department in 2021, with civil works at the site starting in March that year.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch