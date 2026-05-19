Gonubie residents frustrated by delayed R42m revamp of roads

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Potholes in 13th Avenue, Gonubie. Nearly a year later, construction work is still under way in several Gonubie streets.

A major road rehabilitation project launched by Buffalo City Metro in Gonubie in June 2025 is continuing across several neighbourhoods despite concerns over delays and repeated changes to the scope of work.

The municipality initially announced that the R42m road revamp programme would be completed within six months.

However, nearly a year later, construction work is still under way in several streets.

Project figures show that 3,199 tonnes of asphalt has been laid to date, covering about 3.92km of roadway, excluding sections of 1st and Smith streets, where work is still continuing.

The project has also included the installation of 5,433.8m of kerbing, 290.66 tonnes of road patching, 179 driveway concrete sections and upgrades to 43 stormwater structures.

Roads already completed include 10th Avenue, West Street, End Street, 18th Avenue at Evans Street, Oceanway, 15th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

Work is currently under way on 1st Street and 8th Avenue.

The current contract value for the ongoing phase stands at R14.9m excluding VAT, with a contract duration of 10 months.

I do get complaints from residents about roads that are being started but not finished — Henri Smit, Gonubie Ratepayers’ Association chair

Gonubie Ratepayers’ Association chair Henri Smit claimed the project had stalled due to alleged non-payment of contractors.

“It looks like there is a problem with finances because there are still several streets that need to be fixed,” Smit said.

“I do get complaints from residents about roads that are being started but not finished.”

A drive through the suburb on Friday showed several streets and avenues under repair, while many roads remained riddled with potholes and incomplete pavements.

Construction equipment stationed in 3rd Street appeared to have been unused for some time, with about three workers present to guard the machinery.

Ward councillor Valerie Knoetze said the project had experienced repeated setbacks linked to changes in the scope of work and delays in administrative processes.

“When I initially met with the contractors and BCM engineers, I was told the streets and avenues included in the scope of work were earmarked by the executive mayor’s office,” Knoetze said.

“To date, the scope has changed multiple times and new purchase orders have also been delayed more than once, which slows the project down.”

Knoetze said she had also questioned whether funds allocated to the project were ring-fenced, but had not yet received clear answers from municipal officials.

“I will continue with this line of questioning,” she said.

However, Knoetze added that, to her knowledge, contractors involved in the project did not currently have any outstanding invoices owed by the municipality.

Municipal spokesperson Bongani Fuzile denied claims that the project had been abandoned.

“Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has not abandoned the Gonubie road works project,” Fuzile said.

“The municipality remains committed to completing the project and addressing the outstanding works.”

The Dispatch reported in June 2025 that the metro had received additional grant funding from the National Treasury for the rehabilitation project, including an extra R1.6m used to repair the concrete roadway at Oceanway.

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