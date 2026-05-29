Residents welcome new bridge linking sections of Mdantsane’s NU3

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BCM mayor Princess Faku presides over the opening of the newly completed, R6.9m Sithembiso School pedestrian bridge, complete with clear-view safety fencing. For years, residents have had to navigate thick vegetation and cross a stream that becomes deadly, especially for children during heavy rains.

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Years of fear, dangerous stream crossings and violent crime have finally eased for residents of Mdantsane’s NU3 following the completion of a new pedestrian bridge that they say will save lives.

The newly opened Sithembiso School Pedestrian Bridge, constructed by the Buffalo City Metro Municipality, now links the northern and southern sections of the township, where residents previously crossed a stream and walked through dense bush to reach schools, workplaces and public transport routes.

For years, the crossing had become notorious for muggings and assaults, with schoolchildren and elderly residents among those most vulnerable.

Resident Xola Metele said the community had spent years pleading for a safer crossing point.

“We are happy that the bridge is finally completed. We have been complaining for years about getting a safer footpath in our community, as we were crossing a bushy area that has a stream,” Metele said.

People are going to be easy targets to criminals, as they will be trapped on both ends and get mugged. Children and the elderly will be the target

He said while the bridge brought relief, crime in the area remained a concern.

“People are going to be easy targets to criminals, as they will be trapped on both ends and get mugged. Children and the elderly will be the target,” he said.

Residents said the danger worsened during periods of heavy rain when the stream overflowed, forcing people to risk their lives trying to get to work or school.

Nosiphiwo Samfumana said crossing the stream during rainy weather was terrifying.

“It would be difficult to cross because it would be overflowing, and people would risk their lives as they were desperate to go to work or school.

“The bridge will be very helpful to them,” she said.

For resident Zoliswa Magadlela, the bridge brings relief after years of witnessing the trauma caused by crime in the area.

“I am relieved that there is a bridge now, because before it was built, people were victims of rape and muggings in the area,” she said.

“I feared the most for school pupils who use the route as they walked back after school in the late afternoon.”

The R6.9m bridge forms part of the municipality’s efforts to improve safety and accessibility in communities.

The municipality said the project originated from a feasibility study conducted in 2017 after concerns were raised about the dangers residents faced.

According to the metro, an initial proposal involving the installation of 12 pipes through the watercourse as a low-cost crossing solution was later abandoned after concerns over pedestrian safety, wheelchair accessibility and environmental impact.

Engineering Advice and Services (EAS) Pty Ltd was later appointed to investigate alternative solutions, complete the designs and oversee construction.

The final structure consists of a 1.6m-wide precast deck spanning up to seven metres between vertical columns.

The bridge was specifically designed to accommodate wheelchair users, with gradients aligned to accessibility standards.

Concrete paving, hand railings and fencing were also added to improve safety.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the bridge design ensured the natural flow of the stream remained unrestricted.

The project created temporary jobs for 15 local labourers.

This bridge will provide safe access for learners, residents and people living with disabilities who previously faced dangerous crossing conditions, especially during heavy rains

BCM mayor Princess Faku said the bridge demonstrated the municipality’s commitment to protecting vulnerable residents.

“The safety of our communities remains a priority for this municipality,” Faku said.

“This bridge will provide safe access for learners, residents and people living with disabilities who previously faced dangerous crossing conditions, especially during heavy rains,”

Fuzile said the project was aimed at restoring dignity to residents who had endured unsafe conditions for years.

“This project is about improving the daily lives of residents and ensuring that communities have access to safe and dignified infrastructure.

“The bridge will particularly benefit learners, elderly residents and people living with disabilities who previously had to risk crossing the stream,” he said.

DA councillor Sue Bentley welcomed projects aimed at improving community safety but questioned whether the bridge represented value for money.

“Without doing actual oversight at the bridge and not knowing the length of the bridge, it is difficult to say whether value for money was achieved,” Bentley said.

She said the DA nevertheless supported infrastructure projects that improved the safety of vulnerable residents.

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