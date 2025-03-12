ANDILE LUNGISA | Fugard’s message still relevant as we face future challenges

Through plays like Blood Knot and Master Harold ... and the Boys, Fugard dismantled the barriers between audiences, creating empathetic encounters across racial lines.
Image: Sunday Times/ Esa Alexander
In the annals of SA’s tumultuous history, few figures stand as tall as Athol Fugard, a playwright whose work transcended the segregated society of apartheid and contributed to the legacy of resistance against oppression.
Fugard’s journey as an artist intertwined deeply with the political struggle for a nonracial society in SA, reflecting the aspirations of the ANC and its dream of an egalitarian future.
Born on June 11 1932 in Middleburg, Athol Fugard grew up in a racially divided SA, experiencing first-hand the systemic racism that embedded itself within the very fabric of society.
His mixed heritage — born to a British father and a South African mother — placed him at a unique intersection of privilege and oppression.
The formative years of his life coincided with the rise of apartheid.
Fugard’s initial foray into theatre was dramatically influenced by his experiences during the 1946 Port Elizabeth black township riots, which awakened his consciousness to the plight of his fellow South Africans, particularly people of colour.
As he delved deeper into the world of stagecraft, he began to recognise the limitations imposed by a society cloaked in racial ideology.
Instead of catering solely to a white audience, Fugard decided to write plays that spotlighted the struggles of black South Africans.
Through plays like Blood Knot and Master Harold ... and the Boys, Fugard dismantled the barriers between audiences, creating empathetic encounters across racial lines.
His work compelled both black and white patrons to confront their societal complicity — an endeavour for which he was resolutely unafraid, so much so that it often put him at odds with the apartheid government.
Fugard’s unwavering commitment to equal representation on stage was not without cost.
Censorship was rampant, and his plays faced bans and disapproval from the authorities.
His collaborations with actors such as John Kani and Winston Ntshona were monumental.
They shone a light on black South African talent on stages across the world, breaking barriers and crafting global icons who are now revered as modern-day freedom fighters akin to Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.
It was through their artistry that Fugard’s messages soared beyond the confines of apartheid, becoming universal calls for justice and equality.
Fugard’s relationship with the ANC, while primarily one of shared ideology, also reflected the complexities of his position as a white artist in a predominantly black struggle.
He understood that his privilege came with responsibilities, which compelled him to use his platform to voice the struggles and stories of the marginalised.
The ANC’s historic role in mobilising communities against oppression resonated with Fugard’s artistic endeavours.
As he penned each line and shaped each character, Fugard wove into his narratives the essence of the ANC’s fight against apartheid, portraying not just the brutality but also the enduring spirit of resistance.
With the fall of apartheid in 1994, a new SA emerged — a nation forged in the fires of struggle, hope and reconciliation.
Fugard’s iconic plays played a pivotal role in this historical transformation, as they bestowed upon the populace a collective narrative of resilience.
His vision for a society where black and white South Africans could enjoy equal freedoms found renewed vigour.
Fugard’s impact on South African theatre paved the way for subsequent generations of artists, encouraging them to embrace their voices and challenge societal norms.
Reflecting on his journey, Fugard often articulated a profound belief in the power of storytelling — a medium not merely for entertainment but as a vital tool in advocating for social justice.
His legacy cannot be overstated; he stands as a testament to the idea that creativity combined with courage can reshape a nation.
As SA continues to grapple with the complexities of its past and the challenges of its present, Fugard’s voice remains an integral part of the conversation.
In honouring Fugard, we are reminded that while the struggle for equality is ongoing, it is the shared human experience — articulated on stage and in life — that unites us all in pursuit of a just society.
His indelible mark on theatre and activism transcends mere chronology; it is one that will inspire future generations to dream, create and fight for a world where the ideals of brotherhood, respect and dignity are realised for every individual, regardless of race or background.
As we reflect on his legacy, we are called to continue the journey towards unity, for Fugard, like the ANC, believed fervently that the struggle for a truly nonracial society was not merely a dream, but a shared responsibility that demands our relentless engagement and unwavering courage.
