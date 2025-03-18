The link between alcohol and drugs and crimes is undeniable. Many victims of crime are often left at the mercy of perpetrators who have been under the influence of substances, which alter their behaviour and decision-making abilities. The Eastern Cape, with its high unemployment rates, socioeconomic struggles, and under-resourced communities, becomes a fertile ground for both the illegal drug trade and the abuse of legal substances such as alcohol. Furthermore, the province’s struggle with gang violence is often driven by the trafficking of illicit substances, creating an environment where crime thrives and communities suffer.
Nqatha’s recognition of the role alcohol and drugs play in perpetuating crime is a crucial first step. However, flagging the issue is only part of the solution.
A multifaceted approach that includes both prevention and rehabilitation is needed. Government alone will not win the war against drugs and alcohol abuse.
We need to step up our campaigns calling for more stringent laws, particularly in relation to shebeens and taverns. It is for such reasons that the Eastern Cape Liquor Board’s newly gazetted regulations need our support. Law enforcement needs to be adequately trained and resourced to combat the growing drug trade and to ensure that liquor regulations are followed.
Education and awareness programmes should be implemented at grassroots levels to inform communities, especially the youth, about the dangers of substance abuse. Moral regeneration programmes must be intensified so that we include better and stronger parenting programmes as well.
Collectively we can ensure victory against these pervasive influence of alcohol and drugs in crime.
OPINION | Time to address role of alcohol, drugs in violent crime
Image: 123rf/Jakub Godja
The Eastern Cape has long been plagued by high crime rates with some policing districts earning the infamous tag of being the either the country’s rape or murder capital.
One of the common factors in most of these crimes are guns, many of them illegally so, in private hands. However, recent statements by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha regarding the role of alcohol and drugs in fuelling criminal behaviour have sparked an important conversation.
Releasing crime statistics for July to December 2024 last week, Nqatha said a total of 2,615 people were murdered in that period. Alcohol played a role in more than 300 of these murders while drugs were involved in 11 of them. In those six months 3,415 people were raped. Alcohol was cited as having been a contributing factor in 744 rapes, and drugs contributed to 40 of them. Clearly these statistics shine a light on a pressing challenge that cannot be ignored.
While the MEC added that “on a positive note, we are pleased to see a 9.1% decrease in rape incidents in this province,” we can’t shy away that a rape is one too many.
