Opinion

OPINION | Marina Glen upgrade’s ballooning costs set alarm bells ringing

Premium
19 March 2025
Editorial Comment
None

The upgrading of Marina Glen — or Ebuhlanti as it is known by residents and visitors to the East London beachfront — has for years featured in the Buffalo City Metro’s development plans...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Bail hearing for SASSA officials accused of fraud postponed to April 1
The Isuzu X-Rider