Cafu’s world title bout an example of the good in boxing

The news of Duncan Village’s Phumelela Cafu securing a historic world title unification bout in the US proves SA boxing’s pedigree despite its shambolic administrative aspect which was exposed in parliament recently.
Cafu will face unbeaten US boxer Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in a WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine junior bantamweight title unification bout in Dallas on July 19.
He will become the first boxer from the Eastern Cape, long considered a boxing hub, to contest for three world titles in one bout.
The fight will mark a roller-coaster ride for Cafu, who not so long ago was just one of the aspiring young boxers in the shack-littered Duncan Village trying to make something out of their careers.
While the feat deserves to be celebrated, with all the plaudits going to his manager Colin Nathan, whose impeccable managerial skills continue to help SA boxers realise their dreams of participating on the world stage, the same cannot be said about the state of boxing administration in the country.
McKenzie must make good on his promise to crack the whip against the culprits who have misappropriated BSA funds, leaving it in this dire financial situation.
In the midst of that, development in obscure areas such as Duncan Village should be accelerated to unearth more talent, with municipalities forced to play a significant role.
As they say, that is another layer of service delivery which also helps get the youth off the streets, especially in crime-infested areas which have a high mortality rate.
