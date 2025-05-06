OPINION | Chaos in parliament over SME ombudsperson report a sign of the times
It was unseasonably hot in last week’s portfolio committee on small business development’s virtual meeting, and the shining ring-light beams brought a combative glow to the legislators’ faces, as members clashed over the adoption of a report recommending candidates for the newly established Office of the Small Enterprise Ombudsperson...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.