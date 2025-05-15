Opinion

Proper governance can see Eastern Cape follow in Western Cape’s footsteps

Premium
By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 15 May 2025

The Eastern Cape has the dubious distinction of being on the verge of joining the only province, North West, to have more people unemployed than working...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Only face-to-face meeting with Putin can bring ceasefire: Zelenskiy | REUTERS
LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS