Making money out of misery cannot be tolerated
It is in difficult times such as disasters that human solidarity is expected to take centre stage. Grieving with those who lost their relatives, offering a helping hand to those who are rebuilding their lives and any other form of goodwill goes a long way in demonstrating our interconnectedness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.