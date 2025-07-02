Long walk beyond 1884 Berlin Conference requires a new African imagination
On June 12, we gathered at Vaal University of Technology (VUT) not just to honour the towering legacy of Walter Sisulu, who was born on May 18 1912 — a revolutionary, a father of our democracy, and a quiet architect of freedom — but also to reflect on the deeper historical roots of the struggles that continue to shape our continent...
