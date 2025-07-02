Tribute to late Sangoni: A quiet force who brought the constitution to life
As SA commemorates 30 years since the adoption of its democratic constitution, we are called to reflect not only on the vision behind this foundational document but also on the lives of those who gave it meaning through their service...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.