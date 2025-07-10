SA must work with Brics to be less dependent on US
Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko this week spelt out to parliament’s finance committee the dire effect on the province of President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 30% tariff on SA exports to the US...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.