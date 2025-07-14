Government needs to do more to help non-profits
The social development department continues to do things haphazardly when it comes to paying the approved quarterly funding for non-profits. The consequences for those organisations that care for marginalised and vulnerable people is always harsh...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.