Capable, ethical people urgently needed to run beleaguered RAF
The Road Accident Fund has been in trouble for decades. The courts have, over the years, criticised it for its chaotic approach to litigation and its consistent failure to settle legitimate claims...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.