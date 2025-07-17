Opinion

Capable, ethical people urgently needed to run beleaguered RAF

Premium
By DISPATCH CORRESPONDENT - 17 July 2025

The Road Accident Fund has been in trouble for decades. The courts have, over the years, criticised it for its chaotic approach to litigation and its consistent failure to settle legitimate claims...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

US tariffs will hit 'important sectors,' says South Africa's Kganyago | REUTERS
Fc Twente vs Kaizer Chiefs Goals & Extended Highlights| Pre-season Friendly