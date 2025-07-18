BCM should back Cafu in biggest boxing match
The plea by Phumelela Cafu’s father, Thembisile Mfazwe, to the Buffalo City Metro to install public viewing spots for people to watch his son in his biggest fight underscores the neglect of local sports heroes despite their role in putting the region on the world map...
