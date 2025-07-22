Opinion

EC has again failed to protect some initiates

Premium
By DISPATCH CORRESPONDENT - 22 July 2025

The past weekend was marked by a plethora of imigidi (traditional initiation homecoming celebrations) around the Eastern Cape, headlined by the event at premier Oscar Mabuyane’s home in Ngcobo...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African sheep farmer aims for sustainable standards | REUTERS
G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS