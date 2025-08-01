Our Land, Our Opportunity: Host the Future
GUEST COLUMN | Luvo Grey | It starts with a vision: imagine a smart Eastern Cape
Imagine a Buffalo City where traffic lights are synchronised through smart sensors, a Qonco where water leaks are detected and fixed before residents even notice, a Lusikisiki where schoolchildren connect to virtual classrooms without leaving their homes.
This isn’t an idle fantasy, it’s a strategic possibility.
Putting digital infrastructure at the centre of its economic transformation plan and embracing a smart province strategy would give the Eastern Cape a unique opportunity to leap into the future.
With a current GDP of approximately R363bn, the Eastern Cape is among SA’s most economically challenged provinces, yet it holds immense potential.
A successful digital transition could increase the province's GDP by R50bn to R70bn over the next decade, creating jobs, improving service delivery, and powering new industries.
The Eastern Cape's two metros, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay, and its six district municipalities – Amathole, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, OR Tambo, Sarah Baartman, and Alfred Nzo – each have diverse needs but common challenges.
A smart approach would turn all 39 municipalities into digital innovation zones.
Farming solutions based on the Internet of Things in the remote mountains of Elundini. Smart electricity metering in Mnquma. Every municipality can adopt digital tools to enhance its planning, resource management and public participation.
Township communities in Mdantsane and Zwide, rural areas like Matatiele -- all should benefit equally in this digital future.
The Backbone: A Broadband Rollout with Purpose
At the heart of this transformation lies the Eastern Cape Broadband Rollout. This programme must not become another white elephant.
Too many infrastructure projects in our province stall due to political interference, poor co-ordination and lack of vision.
Broadband is not just about faster internet. It is about:
• Connecting clinics to specialist doctors through telemedicine;
• Empowering entrepreneurs in remote areas to sell goods and services online;
• Enhancing education by making digital classrooms accessible; and
• Enabling e-government services that are faster, fairer, and more transparent.
Failure to execute this properly would be a betrayal of future generations.
Global Lessons: Smart Cities Are Working
Around the world, smart cities are already transforming lives.
In Barcelona, real-time traffic and waste systems have cut municipal costs by 30%.
In Singapore, a national digital identity system enables citizens to access government services instantly.
Even Nairobi is showing the power of mobile innovation to connect and uplift communities.
These aren't only for mega-metropolises. With the right model, towns like Mthatha, Komani, and Maletswai (Aliwal North) can benefit just as much, if not more, from smart infrastructure.
Municipal Revenue: A Digital Lifeline
ICT is not only about service delivery, it’s about sustainability. Smart systems can radically improve revenue collection:
• GIS tools can help municipalities identify unregistered properties;
• Smart meters can reduce electricity and water losses; and
• Digital platforms can make paying rates easier for residents.
This could increase municipal revenue by 15–25% annually, helping fix ailing local finances and restoring public confidence.
Call to Action: ICT Dialogue for the Future
This vision sets the stage for a broader provincial Eastern Cape ICT dialogue, where policymakers, technologists, youth, and business leaders must come together to map the future.
The dialogue must move beyond talk shops and produce policy frameworks and execution models for broadband, smart cities, and inclusive digital growth.
The future won't wait. The province must decide: shall we keep trailing behind, or do we lead the next chapter of SA’s digital transformation?
We have the land. We have the people. We have the potential. What we need now is leadership and political will.
Grey is founder and MD of BCM ISP EC Internet, and secretary-general of national lobby group Progressive Blacks in ICT.
