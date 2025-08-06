INSIGHT | The issue isn’t students using AI, it’s SA’s outdated academic models
In April, the Daily Maverick published a piece titled “CheatGPT Crisis”, highlighting growing concerns about the use of tools such as ChatGPT in SA universities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.