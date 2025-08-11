Opinion

Dishearteningly, not even universities spared the rot and violence

Premium
By DISPATCH CORRESPONDENT - 11 August 2025

Universities and other institutions of higher education were once thought of as being places where young people could hone their critical thinking and where knowledge, integrity, and social responsibility could be fostered...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

#Rwanda genocide suspect extradited from Norway
President Ramaphosa launches the Rand Water's Zuikerbosch Water ...