Opinion

‘Idols’ for startups is here

All-Star Pitch Battle 2025 finals in Silicon Valley begin with a one-minute video strutting your stuff

By CHUMA MEMELA - 19 August 2025
Vuyo Ncwaiba
Vuyo Ncwaiba
Image: SUPPLIED

Think your startup has what it takes?

Small enterprise owners in the province are gearing up for the All-Star Pitch Battle, where a smart one-minute video pitch with a single slide could lead straight to Silicon Valley.

Applications are now open for the regional leg of tech startup world's global talent show.

“This is your chance to showcase your tech-driven, scalable startup to a local and global audience, compete for great prizes, and pitch in front of Silicon Valley venture capital for the title of All-Star Champion,” said Startup Grind East London director Vuyo Ncwaiba.

Being crowned Eastern Cape Startup of the Year on Thursday September 18 is the first step to global glory.

The winner will advance to the virtual semi-finals a week later on Wednesday September 24 — and from there, it all leads to one unforgettable finale — the Startup Grind AI Summit 2025 on October 1, where the top three startups face off in a high-stakes competition before a panel of illustrious judges and a global audience of thousands.

It's a great opportunity to gain exposure, connect with investors, and elevate your startup

“It's a great opportunity to gain exposure, connect with investors, and elevate your startup,” Ncwaiba said.

Renowned venture capitalists and industry leaders from Silicon Valley will decide on the first-ever Startup Grind All-Star Pitch Battle World Champion.

“I'm really hoping Eastern Cape innovators will seize this opportunity to showcase our capabilities to the world.”

Startup Grind East London reaches out with lots of help and support for tech startups in the whole of the Eastern Cape that are building exciting products, since it is the only chapter representing the province in the global network.

“There are 80 chapters that are participating in this event globally,”  Ncwaiba added. “About 10 in the continent so far — and we are one of five in SA.

“The  others participating are Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Soweto.

“Even if you win nothing, you’ll gain exposure, feedback, experience, confidence and connections to help your startup grow.” 

You are eligible to enter if your tech-driven startup has both a scalable business model and a minimum viable product (MVP).

An MVP is a basic version of the product with core features, designed to validate the idea and gather user feedback early in the development process.

 It's a way to test assumptions, understand user needs, and make data-driven improvements before investing heavily in full product development. 

Locally, pitches will be evaluated on scalability, innovation, impact, and pitch delivery.

Even if you’re not pitching, come and support

“Even if you’re not pitching, come and support East London, ZA’s top startups at The Cortex Hub, 33 Church Street, EL CBD on September 18,” Ncwaiba said.

“Stay updated by following our Startup Grind East London, ZA Chapter page for event details, including date, time, and venue.

“Join the Startup Grind East London, ZA Community for free and let’s put East London, ZA, on the global startup map!”

Need more info? Contact  the Startup Grind East London ZA Chapter, go to https://lnkd.in/dmDhb7SP or email miles.maph@startupgrind.com.

Memela is MD of East London AI consultancy Genie-yus AI.

Key Dates

Applications Open: August 8

Applications Close: August 30

Notification of selected startups: September 4  

East London, ZA Chapter Pitch Battle: September 18

Pitch Battle Virtual Semi-Finals: September 24

Pitch Battle Virtual Global final: October 1

How to Apply

Visit the Startup Grind All-Star Pitch Battle page.

Complete the application by August 30, 2025

Select “East London, ZA” as your Chapter or “Other City (not listed)” if needed

Submit your pitch

Prizes

Chapter Winners
  • Crowned “Startup of the Year” in your local Chapter
  • Featured for 12 months on your Chapter’s YouTube video (1–2 min pitch video required)
  • Added to the All-Star Pitch Battle Playlist on SG’s YouTube (83.6k+ subscribers)
  • Automatically qualify for the Global Pitch Battle – February 2026

 

Pitch Battle Finalists
  • Pitch live on the Global Stage during the AI Summit (5k+ global audience)
  • Join the Pitch Teardown session with real VC feedback
  • Earn a Digital Finalist Badge as your Industry Category Champion
  • Get featured — your pitch video promoted to our 5M+ global membership
  • Receive Full Access Pass to the Startup Grind Conference (April 27–29, 2026)
  • Upgrade optionally to Startup/Scaleup Exhibition at a discounted rate
All-Star Champion
  • Showcase your company on the AI Summit mainstage to a global audience
  • Curated 1:1 investor meetings with Startup Grind support
  • VIP access to Silicon Valley networking events (2025)
  • Access exclusive pre-conference sessions at Startup Grind Conference (Apr 27–29, 2026)
  • Live award recognition as 2025 All-Star Pitch Battle Champion at SG Conference 2026
  • Full Startup Exhibition package to the Startup Grind Conference in Silicon Valley, from April 27-29, 2026
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu's family back in court
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption case continues