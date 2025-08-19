“It's a great opportunity to gain exposure, connect with investors, and elevate your startup,” Ncwaiba said.
‘Idols’ for startups is here
All-Star Pitch Battle 2025 finals in Silicon Valley begin with a one-minute video strutting your stuff
Image: SUPPLIED
Think your startup has what it takes?
Small enterprise owners in the province are gearing up for the All-Star Pitch Battle, where a smart one-minute video pitch with a single slide could lead straight to Silicon Valley.
Applications are now open for the regional leg of tech startup world's global talent show.
“This is your chance to showcase your tech-driven, scalable startup to a local and global audience, compete for great prizes, and pitch in front of Silicon Valley venture capital for the title of All-Star Champion,” said Startup Grind East London director Vuyo Ncwaiba.
Being crowned Eastern Cape Startup of the Year on Thursday September 18 is the first step to global glory.
The winner will advance to the virtual semi-finals a week later on Wednesday September 24 — and from there, it all leads to one unforgettable finale — the Startup Grind AI Summit 2025 on October 1, where the top three startups face off in a high-stakes competition before a panel of illustrious judges and a global audience of thousands.
“It's a great opportunity to gain exposure, connect with investors, and elevate your startup,” Ncwaiba said.
Renowned venture capitalists and industry leaders from Silicon Valley will decide on the first-ever Startup Grind All-Star Pitch Battle World Champion.
“I'm really hoping Eastern Cape innovators will seize this opportunity to showcase our capabilities to the world.”
Startup Grind East London reaches out with lots of help and support for tech startups in the whole of the Eastern Cape that are building exciting products, since it is the only chapter representing the province in the global network.
“There are 80 chapters that are participating in this event globally,” Ncwaiba added. “About 10 in the continent so far — and we are one of five in SA.
“The others participating are Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Soweto.
“Even if you win nothing, you’ll gain exposure, feedback, experience, confidence and connections to help your startup grow.”
You are eligible to enter if your tech-driven startup has both a scalable business model and a minimum viable product (MVP).
An MVP is a basic version of the product with core features, designed to validate the idea and gather user feedback early in the development process.
It's a way to test assumptions, understand user needs, and make data-driven improvements before investing heavily in full product development.
Locally, pitches will be evaluated on scalability, innovation, impact, and pitch delivery.
“Even if you’re not pitching, come and support East London, ZA’s top startups at The Cortex Hub, 33 Church Street, EL CBD on September 18,” Ncwaiba said.
“Stay updated by following our Startup Grind East London, ZA Chapter page for event details, including date, time, and venue.
“Join the Startup Grind East London, ZA Community for free and let’s put East London, ZA, on the global startup map!”
Need more info? Contact the Startup Grind East London ZA Chapter, go to https://lnkd.in/dmDhb7SP or email miles.maph@startupgrind.com.
Memela is MD of East London AI consultancy Genie-yus AI.
Key Dates
Applications Open: August 8
Applications Close: August 30
Notification of selected startups: September 4
East London, ZA Chapter Pitch Battle: September 18
Pitch Battle Virtual Semi-Finals: September 24
Pitch Battle Virtual Global final: October 1
How to Apply
Visit the Startup Grind All-Star Pitch Battle page.
Complete the application by August 30, 2025
Select “East London, ZA” as your Chapter or “Other City (not listed)” if needed
Submit your pitch
Prizes
Chapter Winners
Pitch Battle Finalists
All-Star Champion
