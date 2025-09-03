BCM sewage spills a health crisis waiting to happen
Raw sewage flooding homes and streets, a foul smell in the air and swarms of flies have become an all too regular feature for the residents of B-hostel in Duncan Village...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.