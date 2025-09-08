Will charges flow over ‘money pool’ fiasco? Don’t hold your breath
Imagine a government of the people being charged with providing a historically poor community with a much-needed upgrade to a rundown entertainment area. This was precisely the task of the Buffalo City Metro in respect of the Mdantsane swimming pool...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.