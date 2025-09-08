Opinion

Will charges flow over ‘money pool’ fiasco? Don’t hold your breath

Premium
By DISPATCH CORRESPONDENT - 08 September 2025

Imagine a government of the people being charged with providing a historically poor community with a much-needed upgrade to a rundown entertainment area. This was precisely the task of the Buffalo City Metro in respect of the Mdantsane swimming pool...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
Mninwa Johannes "MJ" Mahlangu Special Official Funeral Category 2