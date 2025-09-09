Second, build accountability into the system. Outcomes such as placements, completion rates, and long term absorption should be published openly so that the public can track whether programmes are working.
Startup Spot | Bohlale Buzani | No more new wine in old wineskins: rethinking SA’s skills pipeline
South Africa’s youth unemployment is not just a crisis; it is a slow burning national emergency. Nearly half of our young people are without work, and for those aged 16 to 24 the figure soars to over 60%.
No society can survive that level of exclusion for long. It breeds despair, erodes trust, and deepens the fault lines of inequality.
It is against this backdrop that we find ourselves in yet another public dispute over solutions.
Youth Employment Service (YES) chief executive Ravi Naidoo argues that the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) are outdated, rigid and misaligned with the needs of business.
Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela has defended them, saying YES is overrated and Setas remain the backbone of skills development.
The debate makes for good headlines, but it leaves young South Africans none the wiser.
The problem with framing this as a contest between YES and the Setas is that it misses the deeper issue. Young people are not interested in whether the government or the private sector takes the credit.
They are interested in whether training leads to a real job, a sustainable business, a pathway into dignity and security. Right now, far too often, the answer is no.
The Seta model was designed with the best of intentions, but over time it has become sluggish.
Courses are slow to adapt to new industries. Funds get locked up in bureaucracy. Corruption scandals undermine trust.
Employers complain that the qualifications often do not match the skills they actually need. For young people, that translates into certificates that carry little currency in the labour market.
YES, on the other hand, has built a reputation for responsiveness. Its placements are linked directly to employer demand.
The statistics show that it has made a dent, and more importantly, many young people who pass through YES leave with experience, networks, and in some cases the confidence to start businesses of their own.
But YES is not a systemic solution. It remains limited in scale and dependent on corporate support that fluctuates with economic cycles. It is a speedboat when we also need a sturdy ship.
So the real question is not whether Setas or YES should dominate. The question is how we design a skills pipeline that is continuous, accountable, and above all relevant.
Right now, the pipeline leaks at every joint. TVET colleges often train in isolation from industry. Setas sit on large levies but struggle with delivery. Pilot projects pop up with fanfare but are rarely scaled.
Young people enter the system with hope and exit it with disappointment.
This is where the old biblical phrase rings true: we cannot pour new wine into old wineskins. Trying to retrofit promising new initiatives into failing structures only leads to more waste. What SA needs is a redesign, not just another round of patches.
It's a redesign that needs to rest on four pillars.
First, decentralise control. Employers should be able to claim levy funds against actual training spend, rewarding those who provide genuine andrelevant opportunities.
Second, build accountability into the system. Outcomes such as placements, completion rates, and long term absorption should be published openly so that the public can track whether programmes are working.
Third, partnerships are critical. TVET colleges, employers, and local ecosystems must be linked, with municipalities, community organisations and business chambers anchoring skills programmes in local economic realities.
Fourth, continuity matters. Training without mentoring, psychosocial support, and entrepreneurial incubation is like planting seeds in sand.
This is not to say government has no role. In fact, government has the unique ability to create the frameworks and incentives that can unlock scale. But it must resist the temptation to own every process.
If the private sector is more nimble, let it lead and ensure public resources follow where results are proven. If community organisations are closer to the realities of unemployed youth, let them design interventions with state backing.
South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of ideas. It suffers from an execution gap.
Too often, new energy is poured into old institutions that are not designed to carry it.
The result is disillusionment. Our young people cannot afford another decade of debates about whose programme is better.
They need doors that open and stay open.
The choice before us is stark. We can cling to structures that no longer serve their purpose, or we can accept that the world has changed and build something fit for this moment.
If we are serious about the future, we must fix the pipeline, not just patch the leaks.
Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate.
