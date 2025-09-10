Opinion

Honest leadership, proper funding in short supply as pupils suffer

Premium
By DISPATCH CORRESPONDENT - 10 September 2025

Disturbing images and videos made the rounds on social media recently showing the horrifying state of toilets at Ebhotwe Primary School in Mdantsane. The ablution facilities were vandalised four years ago and remain broken today...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly
50 Years of an Icon: Polo Project Drift — The Film