POINT OF ORDER | Neglected state of Cradock Four memorial calls for broader reflection
The fate of Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli, known as the Cradock Four, and that of the communities they led in the fight against the apartheid government seems far more vivid to me now than it did since they were abducted and murdered by the apartheid-era police on June 27 1985...
