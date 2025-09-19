Ayabonga Meko helping to put SA amateur boxing back on map
Eastern Cape boxer Ayabonga Meko’s gold-medal-winning performance at the Eurasian Dauria Cup youth championships in Russia last weekend is an important step in knocking SA amateur boxing back into shape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.