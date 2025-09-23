There is precedent.
In India, liberalisation took decades, and regulators introduced tiered tariffs to protect small businesses and low‑income consumers.
In parts of East Africa, donor‑backed solar cooperatives allow micro enterprises to own shares of generation capacity, lowering costs and building resilience.
SA can learn from these examples instead of pushing reforms that leave small businesses stranded.
Another missed opportunity is local installation and maintenance. If incentives had tied solar rollouts to small business participation, cooperatives would already be handling installations, wiring and servicing.
Instead, the value chain remains in the hands of large private firms, while local businesses face rising tariffs with no new income opportunities.
Government’s flagship reform programme, Operation Vulindlela, rightly emphasises infrastructure, efficiency and private capital.
But it will not succeed unless it addresses the realities of small businesses. Reforms that are technically sound but socially blind create winners and losers, and the losers are the enterprises we claim to support in policy speeches.
STARTUP SPOT | Bohlale Buzani | The missing voice in the energy debate – small business
Image: Theo Jeptha
South Africa’s electricity debate is often framed as a battle between the state utility and wealthy households installing solar panels.
Lost in the noise are small, medium and micro enterprises — the backbone of the economy.
Recent regulatory changes have opened the market to private players, while municipalities continue to raise tariffs to plug revenue shortfalls.
In theory, liberalisation should bring competition, efficiency and innovation.
In practice, it risks leaving small businesses to shoulder the cost of reform without the means to adapt.
For many small businesses, electricity is not a negotiable expense.
When tariffs rise sharply, margins vanish. Wealthier consumers with solar and batteries insulate themselves.
Larger companies can sign direct power purchase agreements. Small businesses remain trapped in a system where they subsidise everyone else.
Startup Spot | Bohlale Buzani | Can Operation Vulindlela unlock barriers to growth in the SMME space?
This raises a critical question.
Who is electricity reform really for? A just transition cannot shift the burden to those least able to pay. Municipalities already struggle to balance their books, and they rely heavily on compliant, grid‑tied small businesses.
Yet this approach undermines the very economic activity that sustains local governments.
Consider the current tariff methodology under review.
Its goal is stabilising utilities and keeping municipalities solvent, but it fails to account for the uneven playing field between those who can self‑generate and those who cannot.
Without deliberate protection mechanisms for small enterprises, reform will deepen inequality.
The solution is not to halt liberalisation. Opening the market to private generation and trading is necessary to end load-shedding and attract investment.
But the sequencing matters. Reform must be paired with structured support for small businesses, whether through subsidised solar installations, co-operative energy schemes or preferential municipal tariffs that recognise their economic contribution.
Startup Spot | Bohlale Buzani | No more new wine in old wineskins: rethinking SA’s skills pipeline
There is precedent.
In India, liberalisation took decades, and regulators introduced tiered tariffs to protect small businesses and low‑income consumers.
In parts of East Africa, donor‑backed solar cooperatives allow micro enterprises to own shares of generation capacity, lowering costs and building resilience.
SA can learn from these examples instead of pushing reforms that leave small businesses stranded.
Another missed opportunity is local installation and maintenance. If incentives had tied solar rollouts to small business participation, cooperatives would already be handling installations, wiring and servicing.
Instead, the value chain remains in the hands of large private firms, while local businesses face rising tariffs with no new income opportunities.
Government’s flagship reform programme, Operation Vulindlela, rightly emphasises infrastructure, efficiency and private capital.
But it will not succeed unless it addresses the realities of small businesses. Reforms that are technically sound but socially blind create winners and losers, and the losers are the enterprises we claim to support in policy speeches.
STARTUP SPOT | BOHLALE BUZANI | When rising costs are met with hard ceilings for profits
Every percentage increase in tariffs translates to fewer jobs, reduced stock or higher prices for consumers. These are not abstract consequences.
They are daily realities for small businesses navigating fragile margins.
Electricity reform cannot be about survival of the fittest.
It needs to be a carefully managed transition that keeps small businesses alive, opens pathways to participate in new energy markets, and ensures the cost of reform is shared fairly.
Anything less risks hollowing out the base of our economy.
The debate is not simply about utilities or private traders.
It is about whether small enterprises will be empowered to thrive in the new energy landscape or continue to bear the costs of everyone else’s transition.
That is the question policymakers must urgently confront.
Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos