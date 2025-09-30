References to SMME funds in municipal and development agency documents exist in name only. They have no practical implementation.
This is a serious gap. If the municipality genuinely wants to support local economic growth, it needs policies that actually reach the people they claim to help.
The story is clear. Small businesses — the backbone of both the local and the national economies — remain invisible in this municipality’s priorities.
If Buffalo City wants a thriving local economy, the focus cannot remain only on roads, buildings and complexes. Small enterprises, informal traders and SMMEs need real, measurable support. There are practical ways to improve the situation.
First, the municipality could create a dedicated SMME fund to provide financial support to township businesses and informal traders.
This fund could be raised through innovative measures such as offering rebates and incentives to private companies that contribute to it.
To ensure transparency and accountability, a steering committee made up of municipal officials and representatives of the township business community should oversee the allocation and monitoring of funds.
Second, BCM could invest in infrastructure that directly supports business, such as safe and accessible trading spaces with electricity, water and sanitation.
Startup Spot | Bohlale Buzani | Time Buffalo City came to township business party
Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has a problem. On paper and in the media, the municipality talks about supporting small businesses, SMMEs and informal traders.
The reality is very different.
Year after year, township businesses struggle to survive while the bulk of municipal resources go to large-scale infrastructure projects.
Look at the BCM Development Agency budget.
It is dominated by visible projects such as Court Crescent and Waterworld, which make headlines and are easy to measure.
But for township traders, service businesses, hairdressers, spaza shop owners and young entrepreneurs, support is almost non-existent.
Even when SMMEs are mentioned in municipal plans, there is no real policy, no budget line and no actionable programme to access.
This overemphasis on construction has wider consequences. According to the Construction Industry Development Board, about 85% of construction companies in the Eastern Cape are grade 1 contractors, mostly self-employed individuals.This means they are at entry-level within the SA Construction Industry Development Board's nine-tier grading system.
Because municipal funding and tenders favour infrastructure, if you want to make a living in BCM construction seems the obvious way to go. The result is fierce competition, friction and unstable work.
Diversity is strength
Meanwhile, other sectors such as retail, food services, township manufacturing, informal trade and creative industries remain underdeveloped.
These sectors could be more self-sustaining and provide broader economic stability if supported properly.
By concentrating resources in one industry, the municipality inadvertently limits growth in other areas that could diversify the local economy and reduce unemployment.
It is not just about construction. Across Buffalo City, informal traders operate in unsafe, overcrowded spaces without proper facilities. Young entrepreneurs have no clear access to funding, mentoring or support systems.
Invitation to the future
Third, policies should encourage sector diversification, promoting retail, food production, creative industries and manufacturing to reduce economic pressure on a single sector like construction.
Importantly, all policies and interventions should be co-created with the entrepreneurs themselves.
The people who run these businesses know what works, what is realistic and what support will make a real difference.
Including their input ensures municipal interventions are practical, effective and inclusive.
Buffalo City has the resources. The question is whether municipal leadership has the political will to shift priorities and develop inclusive, actionable policies that would allow township businesses to grow, create jobs and reduce economic inequality.
The people of Buffalo City deserve nothing less.
