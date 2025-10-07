Opinion

Mending SA’s inequality through worthy causes

Premium
By DISPATCH CORRESPONDENT - 07 October 2025

South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world with a Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality, projected to be 0.63 in 2024. The Gini coefficient ranges from 0 to 1, with 0 representing perfect equality and 1 representing perfect inequality. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025
Mini Cooper JCW and BMW 1000 RR on the race track