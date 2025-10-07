Even businesses that were dormant or inactive during the periods in question may face audits, penalties, or blocked accounts because of fraudulent refunds filed in their name.
STARTUP SPOT | A rare chance for SMEs to demand protection and accountability
Image: Theo Jeptha
Imagine a small business waiting on a VAT refund.
The paperwork is done, the filing is complete, and the refund is supposed to ease pressure on salaries, suppliers, and daily operations.
Instead, the refund vanishes. Someone has hijacked the eFiling profile, and the money lands in the wrong account.
The business is thrown into stress, uncertainty, and a sudden cash-flow crisis.
This is not a hypothetical scenario. A property developer I know experienced exactly this.
Despite being a law-abiding taxpayer, someone accessed the company’s eFiling profile and submitted fraudulent declarations.
The result was a flagged Non-Compliant Tax Status, delays in projects, lost revenue streams, and significant strain on both business operations and personal wellbeing.
In some cases, businesses that had not generated any revenue at all were credited with refunds they never earned, creating additional complications and unnecessary scrutiny.
The matter is still under investigation, yet the impact on the businesses has been immediate and severe.
This story is a clear example of a larger problem highlighted in the Tax Ombud’s draft report oneFiling profile hijackings.
The report identifies weaknesses in SARS’ ability to detect fraud,respond promptly, and safeguard taxpayer accounts.
It also points to certain banks where fraudulent refunds repeatedly appear. For small businesses, these gaps are not minor inconveniences.
They are existential threats that can undermine years of hard work.Unlike large corporations that can absorb financial shocks, SMEs rely on cash flow.
A hijacked refund can mean unpaid staff, missed supplier payments, or delayed projects.
Yet under current practice, SARS can delay resolution or even pursue taxpayers while investigations are ongoing.
The victim is left to shoulder the consequences of a crime they did not commit.
Invitation to the future
Even businesses that were dormant or inactive during the periods in question may face audits, penalties, or blocked accounts because of fraudulent refunds filed in their name.
The Ombud’s recommendations provide a path forward:
*SARS should be required to pay rightful refunds even when fraud occurs unless the taxpayer is complicit;
*Recovery actions against taxpayers should be paused until investigations are complete; and
Internal audits and stronger controls on staff access could reduce insider risk and prevent fraud from going undetected.
Implemented properly, these measures would directly protect small businesses and prevent innocent taxpayers from being penalised.
But beyond the technical fixes lies a deeper issue of trust.
Compliance relies on trust. When businesses file returns and pay taxes, they expect the system to safeguard their money and records.
Every case of hijacking, every delay in resolution, erodes that trust.
Small businesses,already operating in difficult economic conditions, have to question whether compliance is worth the risk.
That is a dangerous outcome for the economy as a whole.
Submissions do not require legal expertise. Even a short explanation of how delayed or hijacked refunds affect operations,cash flow, and employees can make a difference.
If small businesses remain silent, reforms may favour larger institutions better able to absorb losses, leaving SMEs exposed to repeated fraud.
We speak often about creating a supportive environment for small business.
Funding, skills development, and market access are vital -- but none of it matters if the tax system cannot be trusted.
Small businesses cannot afford to stay silent in this rare opportunity to have their voices heard.
The Tax Ombud has opened the draft report for public comment until October 31.
Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate.
