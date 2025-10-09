Main Headline: Human factors shape impact of disasters
Devastating floods reveal cost of environmental mismanagement and government inaction
The devastating floods that struck Mthatha in mid-June — claiming 103 lives, displacing more than 4,000 people, and destroying or damaging more than 6,000 homes — were not simply a natural disaster...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.