Leadership needs to be shaped by the right sort of values
South Africa faces serious challenges and the solution does not lie in more titles but to have those in authority to walk in truth
I believe that at the moment, South Africa requires us to interrogate what it truly means to lead. And I want to suggest that what is required is more than mere titles, but rather leaders with conviction, anchored in values...
