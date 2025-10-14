EC health department unfairly scapegoats staff for systemic failures
The persistent challenges facing the Eastern Cape department of health reflect a deep-rooted systemic crisis, rather than problems that can be resolved through superficial changes in leadership...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.