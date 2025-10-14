Startup Spot | Bohlale Buzani | Will BCM catch any part of that R52bn ball and run with it?

By actively bringing together municipal planners, industrial property owners, financiers, and entrepreneurs, the municipal administration can ensure that projects are prioritised strategically, resources are allocated efficiently, and local businesses are positioned to seize every emerging opportunity.
From Mdantsane to Zwelitsha, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) holds a significant portfolio of industrial assets.
Many of these spaces are underused and require upgrades.
Revamping them is costly but necessary. Upgraded facilities can host light manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics hubs and renewable energy projects, providing long-term opportunities for township and rural entrepreneurs to expand.
The Port of East London remains an underexploited asset.
Fully using it would allow products manufactured or processed in the metro to reach continental and global markets efficiently.
This could reduce logistics costs, attract private investment, create jobs, and stimulate industrial activity across the region.
For BCM, co-ordinating the alignment between port authorities, industrial property owners and local entrepreneurs is critical to ensure the city capitalises on this opportunity.
Improved port utilisation, combined with upgraded industrial properties, could link the city’s entrepreneurs to other African supply chains and trade networks, offering a new chapter in local economic development.
The global trade landscape is changing fast. For years, the Agoa pact offered SA exporters duty-free access to the US but recent events have disrupted this certainty.
However, amid clear signals that relying solely on distant markets is no longer viable, there are new, sustainable trade pathways to explore closer to home.
SA’s move to secure full sovereign membership of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) represents a historic opportunity.
SA is seeking to secure $3bn (R52bn) for a black enterprise transformation fund and about $8bn (R140bn) for strategic projects across the continent.
This is not abstract finance. It is capital that can empower township and rural entrepreneurs, manufacturers, logistics operators, and other small businesses that have long been excluded from large-scale opportunities.
It offers a chance to create a more inclusive economy and strengthen SA’s presence in continental trade.
The metro is perfectly placed to co-ordinate such a transformation. BCM can act as a facilitator, connecting entrepreneurs to funding, industrial properties, and strategic markets.
Trade dynamics are shifting rapidly. Agoa uncertainties highlight the risk of overreliance on distant markets, but the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opens new possibilities.
African markets are large, diverse, and increasingly integrated.
Buffalo City’s small and medium enterprises can benefit by leveraging industrial assets, port facilities, and Afreximbank-backed financing.
Achieving this requires bold action. Policy alignment, strategic investment, and strong coordination at a municipal level are necessary to ensure that small businesses can participate in high-value projects and export opportunities.
The transformation fund can help black-owned enterprises take up this challenge.
Many township manufacturers and logistics operators have ideas, skills, and energy but lack capital.
With the right support, they can occupy industrial properties, modernise operations, and link directly to continental markets.
Afreximbank backing would allow these ventures to access financing on favourable terms, lowering the risk and cost of expansion.
Revamping industrial infrastructure is essential. Investment in factories, warehouses, and manufacturing spaces may seem expensive, but the long-term benefits are transformative.
Invitation to the future
These upgrades are not merely cosmetic; they increase production efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and attract both domestic and international clients who demand compliance with safety and quality standards.
In doing so, they create a sustainable foundation for long-term industrial growth that benefits the entire community.
The current trade disruptions, whether through US tariffs or other global shocks, should not be feared.
They are an opportunity to rethink industrialisation with a focus on local resilience and continental integration.
BCM has a crucial role to play as a co-ordinator, ensuring that public and private stakeholders, financiers, and entrepreneurs work together to unlock industrial potential.
The message is urgent. Buffalo City has the assets, the geography, and the human capital to lead in industrial and trade development.
With strategic investment, co-ordinated action, and support for local enterprises, the metro can transform from a city of potential into a city of opportunity.
The choice is ours: to act decisively and shape our industrial future or to watch opportunity slip by.
Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate.
