US trade policy had huge impact on development of Eastern Cape economy
Uncertainty over the future of Agoa meant a challenge for province’s health, industrial and governance systems
The Eastern Cape remains one of SA’s most socioeconomically and structurally vulnerable regions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.