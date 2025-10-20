New Ngcobo Mall will provide a big boost for the municipality
The Dr AB Xuma local municipality claims the most youthful population, as well as the highest rates of poverty and unemployment, in the district of Chris Hani, coupled with a high dependency ratio...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.