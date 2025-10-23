Opening national payment system to fintechs a game-changer
Reserve Bank’s bold move exactly the kind of forward-thinking approach SA needs — but we must be cautious not to overregulate
While the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to embark on an inclusive robust review of the national payment system (NPS) to allow non-banks and fintechs into the ecosystem, is a game-changer, we must be cautious not to overregulate as this may unintentionally stifle the very innovation we’re trying to unleash. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.