When universities burn, so do postgraduate futures
It is not just a thesis that’s been lost, but the momentum of years of sacrifice
This isn’t a political analysis of what unfolded at the University of Fort Hare in the past few weeks. It’s a reflection from a PhD student navigating the quiet chaos of research, waiting for ethics renewal, for a bursary to clear, and for one last stretch of data collection before the year ends...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.