Do your homework before investing precious money

In South Africa a pyramid scheme is an illegal investment scam based on a set-up of network marketing.

There are few among us that can resist the temptation of making a quick return on investments. After all, making hard-earned cash multiply and grow effortlessly is at the centre of the capitalist system.

Unfortunately, there are those that prey on people who seek to make a quick buck.

Pyramid schemes have been around for centuries. They promise extraordinary returns on investment and seem impossible to resist.

They don’t just fool ordinary folk looking to make their money grow.

The victims of these schemes include even those steeped in the business of investing.

Who can forget the Steinhoff scandal, a massive corporate fraud involving a trusted international conglomerate with its roots firmly in SA.

Like most pyramid schemes, it relied on attracting new investment to fill its financial cracks and maintain an image of profit and growth.

The funds from new investors were ploughed into paying off earlier obligations. Until they couldn’t.

And an empire crashed, taking with it entire banks, pension funds and wealthy private investors.

There is no shortage of these schemes in the Eastern Cape.

They may be nowhere near the scale of Steinhoff, but their inevitable collapse causes incredible financial loss for many pensioners and low-wage earners.

These are people that can least afford such losses.

The Hawks have now warned people to properly investigate any scheme they seek to invest in.

The experts warn to look for red flags. Pyramid schemes typically promise extraordinary returns.

Most importantly, look out for any scheme where so-called profit can only be generated through recruiting new members rather than selling a product or service.

The schemes also typically lack transparency or checks and balances.

It is important to properly do your homework and to ensure the investment is registered with financial regulators.

And it is not always strangers who seek to deceive. Here in the Eastern Cape, many rely on stokvels as a means of saving or collective investment.

It is a wonderful informal system used by generations of people. But it can also lead to fraud, theft and heartbreak for some participants.

It should not just rely on trust but also on transparency and mutual accountability.

That accountability requires using the formal banking sector as a repository for funds.

It not only enhances security of the funds but also transparency.

Each stokvel participant should have easy access to any movement of funds through account statements.

A regulated bank account reduces the risk of fraud and mismanagement and gives access to interest and, in some cases, even credit.

Most people work hard for their money and it simply makes sense to invest it carefully and well.

If in doubt, always go back to the wise old adage: If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

