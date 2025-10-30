Law and order can never be about which gangster pays better

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of Parliament at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 23, 2025 in Cape Town. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th.

When committees of parliament invite people to appear before them it is never with the intention to embarrass or ridicule, but to understand how and where hiccups occurred in the system that is meant to service our people.

Often, and mostly, committees of parliament get to do the work to improve a system for and to the benefit of the public.

This is done through recommendations, observations and rarely instructions.

Parliament recently established the ad hoc committee to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The basis upon which the committee was established was the claim that the portfolio had not come to rescue a situation of police capture by criminals that had been reported to it earlier in the year.

The allegation was that in shutting down an effective specialised task team into the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, the minister of police may have acted in a collusive manner with gangsters.

It was alleged further that dockets detailing evidence of criminal activities by known crime syndicates were taken to the police national office in Pretoria as a ploy to protect those pointed out in involvement of eliminating others.

The basis for the claim was that people outside the police force knew about the disbandment of the political killings task team (PTTK) and carelessly boasted about it in private WhatsApp communications.

This was while police generals were in the dark about the so-called disbandment of the PTTK but were watching.

The matter was raised in a portfolio committee meeting in February, but Mkhwanazi, as he put it, could not find assistance.

He went to the media with the information, setting in motion so many other things, including the establishment of the ad hoc committee I sit in.

The committee process is simultaneous with a judicial commission into the same allegations, as established by the president, and aptly led by justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. Well, that is judicial.

The parliamentary oversight is a monitoring mechanism to enforce accountability and compliance with statutes.

SA’s parliament is a prime institution for a developmental state. For that reason, people will always be at the centre of our work.

In any case, it is the people who send the 500 parliamentary representatives to Cape Town, so they can ask the questions 62-million citizens wish they could, but cannot.

It is against this background that those summoned to appear before parliament should be proud.

Appearing before parliament is a service to the nation and a badge of honour.

South Africans must understand that appearing before committees of parliament is purely for parliamentary purpose, for which many times people are held to account for commissions or omissions in the execution of state duties which they get paid so well to undertake.

These tasks ought to be undertaken on behalf of the people to improve their welfare and their wellbeing.

It is not, and can never be, about what I could get and which gangster pays better.

Setting in motion court proceedings does not suspend parliamentary work or proceedings, as one witness sought to suggest during the proceedings.

These functions are usually set on differing routes; legislation application for court, and accountability monitoring for parliament.

The ad hoc committee will not be deterred in asking the questions as it seeks to report on the issues for which it was founded, within the prescribed timeframe.

Conflict of interest cannot absolve witnesses from accountability and from parliamentary processes, as has been insinuated already.

Witnesses do not have the luxury to elevate, as it seems, a court process over a parliamentary process.

The committee has a responsibility to insulate witnesses from being wrongly characterised for liability or failure. That will be for the court to adjudicate.

But the committee will not hesitate, if required, to make findings that promote accountability.

The aspects of the committee’s work are largely inquisitorial and a broad approach that must in the end ensure change, and working for the good of society.

The recommendations must be so valuable as to ensure that not one more South African loses his or her life unnecessarily.

When that has happened it should not be the police who are accused of blocking justice through frustrating a process they ordinarily must initiate.

Neither should it be the ministers, the least of all the minister of police.

The message should be firm, you will be exposed if you do wrong while hiding behind a police badge.

The committee I sit in will ensure fairness, truthfulness and reliability of information to arrive at a fair outcome for fair recommendations.

The committee will always be robust and without any doubt will seek answers even if it may mean the questions are uncomfortable and require removing chaff.

In the end, the ad hoc committee has a responsibility to ensure a credible process whose outcome will be covered in glory and integrity. The witnesses are central to such an outcome.

The committee has no point to prove, but to surf information.

Depending on the robustness of the questioning, chaff will be removed and so too will inaccuracies.

Naturally in a story that has so many characters and twists in the plot, witnesses will be bound to mention names of others — some in good light and some not so good.

At this point, I will reiterate that establishing the criminal conduct will be for the courts at the very least, but accountability aspects of the plot will be decided at the Good Hope Chamber by the ad hoc committee.

If this committee does not see this work to conclusion during its life span, we risk achieving two things: a state with unchecked power, and officials with chequered pasts.

At that point, SA would have failed, and gangsters will run the South African Police Services.

Xola Nqola sits on parliament’s ad hoc committee to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and writes in his personal capacity.