Police leadership turmoil threatens SAPS stability

In their 2016 article The Duty of Responsible Administration and the Problem of Police Accountability), Charles Sabel and William Simon contend that many modern-day civil rights claims arise from institutional activity that, while troubling, is neither malicious nor atrociously reckless.

When lawmakers find themselves unable to produce fundamental rules for such activity, they often turn to regulating the actors’ exercise of discretion.

The consequences is an emerging duty of responsible administration that requires managers to actively assess the effects of their conduct on civil rights values and make reasonable efforts to mitigate harm to protected group.

In the aftermath of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi’s testimony to both Madlanga Commission and ad hoc parliamentary inquiry, it was clear that SAPS is an organisation at war with itself due to the total failure of leadership and missing in action of national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.

The institution “at war with itself” can decline productivity, and suffer internal conflict, lose public trust, caused by internal factional battles, and power struggles.

The risks involve hampering of operations and drain resources, leading to collapse of systems if the conflict is not resolved.

What appears to be a dereliction of duty by the national commissioner on powers given to him, in terms of South African Police Service Amended Act 10 of 2012 and the Constitution of SA, almost set the country on destruction path post July 5 press conference which alleged the capture of various arms of the state.

As Mkhwanazi testified in both forums, it was clear that the extent of the executive is limited to the of ministry of police, and the judiciary, relates to a certain magistrate who decided to grant bail or set extra-ordinary bail conditions for the accused person.

The South African Police Act set out a very clear procedure that must be followed when the national commissioner has lost the confidence of the cabinet.

The president may establish a board of inquiry and the commissioner be suspended pending the conclusion of the work of the inquiry.

This will be in line with the commitments given by both the president and parliament at the formation of both inquiries.

Parliament resolved, as far as legally permissible, for continuous oversight of the work of the commission of inquiry and requests that the interim reports submitted to the president to also be made available to parliament.

The frustration and lack of leadership from the police threatened other organs of state and clearly captured in the testimony of KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority advocate Elaine Harrison on September 26.

It was unthinkable that members of Political Killing Task Team will open cases for the prosecutors in KZN because they refuse to prosecute cases without compelling evidence.

It is well-known fact prosecutors having assessed police investigations, may disagree on the strength of the evidence, and that will lead to conflict, which will eventually need the intervention of management.

Eusebius MacKaiser, may his soul continue to rest in peace, warned us in his article published in the Mail & Guardian on June 2 2017, that police states do not announce themselves like melodramatic thunder and lightning after a hot summer’s day on the highveld.

Police state creep up on you slowly.

That means we should look out for the signs of violence becoming synonymous with state power over time, and a rule bound society systematically becoming less governed by lofty democratic principles such as the rule of law.

After Mkhwanazi, it was Masemola who gave evidence at the Madlanga commission on September 22.

Considering that Chapter 5 of the Police Act deals with powers, duties and functions and section 11(2) (c) determine the distribution of the numerical strength of the service after consultation with the board; section 11(2) (d) organise or reorganise the Service at national level into various components, units or groups, of the very Act of Parliament.

The key question that has been asked by commissioners in the Madlanga commission to Masemola, was “can you take the unlawful instruction”, and his response was “it depends”.

This is the response from national commissioner who is expected to exercise control over and manage the police service in accordance with section 207 (2) of the constitution.

Masemola’s response demonstrates a clear need for the inquiry for fitness to hold office and suspension of national commissioner.

He failed two critical aspects of exemplary leadership: The first one, is integrity and ethics that demands upholding the highest ethical standards in decision making.

The second one is accountability that demands leadership must take responsible decision and be accountable.

Dr Tony Duba (MPL), chair of committees at the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, writing in my personal capacity.