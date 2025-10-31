Inspiring win for the Proteas as they make World Cup history

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nadine De Klerk, second from the right, celebrates with team mates Chloe Tryon (right) and Sinalo Jafta (third from the right) after taking the catch to dismiss Ellyse Perry of Australia (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between Australia and South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Indore, India.

The Proteas women’s scintillating win over England could not have come at a more perfect time as it propels the team to their first-ever cricket final of the ODI World Cup.

With the country still smarting from the disappointment of Mdantsane boxer Siyakholwa Kuse’s agonising failure to win the WBC title, the Proteas’ victory offers the most comforting feeling in the SA sporting landscape.

Kuse lost to Filipino Melvin Jerusalem for the WBC mini-flyweight title in a major event, celebrating one of the most boxing iconic moments, the Thrilla in Manila in the Philippines on the same day the Proteas achieved their feat.

Had Kuse won he would have become the first fighter in the boxing-mad province to win the coveted title after the failures of Mzukisi Marali in 1997, Mhikiza Myekeni in 2006, Simpiwe Vetyeka in 2007 and Simpiwe Konkco in 2019.

While the boxing fraternity was gloomy, cricket delivered in the most impressive way, Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt leading the destruction with an awe-inspiring 169 off 143 balls to propel the team to a swashbuckling 125-run victory.

It was sweet revenge for the SA side after going down by 10 wickets to England in the opening game of the competition before rebounding with wins over New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The streak was only halted by the seven-wicket loss to Australia, raising anxious moments that England would again get the better of them in the return clash.

But a combination of brilliant batting by Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul got the girls over the line to make up for the semifinal failures in 2017 and 2022.

The win adds further gloss to the performances of SA teams abroad, cementing the country as a major sporting nation.

Fresh after the Springboks successfully defended the Rugby Championship with two crucial wins over Argentina, the Proteas should be favourites to lift the trophy when they face the winners of the India and Australia clash.

While they still have one lap to finish, the Proteas have already made history by qualifying for the final for the first time in this format of the game.

They will go into the final brimming with confidence that they can handle the pressure against either of the two teams.

The win will serve as an inspiration to other SA teams competing on the world stage such as the Springboks, who begin their European rugby tour with a clash against Japan in London on Saturday.

Well done to our cricket girls!