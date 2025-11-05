Increase in violence against health workers deeply troubling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A female security guard who was on night duties at Xhwili in Bhityi outside Mthatha was stripped, handcuffed on her back before she was shot and killed.

The Xhwili clinic in Bhityi, a healthcare facility not far from Qunu, became the scene of a horrific crime during the early hours of Monday.

One female guard was killed execution-style and another is fighting for her life in hospital. A third guard managed to escape unharmed by hiding after hearing shots ringing out while out on patrol.

Nothing was taken from the clinic.

On Monday morning, the guard house was cordoned off with yellow and blue police tape while officers and forensic experts combed the area for evidence. Inside the clinic, a prayer service was being held.

The attack on the Xhwili clinic is sadly not the first time a health facility has been targeted by criminals in the Eastern Cape.

In March, the Public Service Association (PSA) raised concerns about safety at clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay after health workers were robbed by armed thugs at a clinic in Wells Estate.

In May, two health workers at St Elizabeth Hospital in Lusikisiki were shot dead.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA said nurses did not feel safe at the province’s rural facilities.

The increase in incidents of violence against health workers is deeply troubling.

Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system, especially at rural facilities where communities are already dealing with limited access to medical resources.

These attacks not only strike fear into the hearts of those working at these facilities but ultimately affect the surrounding communities too.

If nurses or doctors are too scared to work, patients will be the ones who suffer the consequences. It could also discourage young people from pursuing a career in health services.

Strengthening security measures such as fencing, CCTV cameras and guard houses is important, but these need to be backed by a real police presence and quick responses to threats.

The PSA claimed that in the Wells Estate clinic attack security personnel arrived 30 minutes after the incident and police about 40 minutes later.

Villagers in Bhityi have long called for police intervention as violent crime continues to grow in the area.

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa said no stone would be left unturned in the investigation into the deadly Xhwili clinic shooting, while calling for better collaboration between her department, law enforcement, residents and community leaders to safeguard health facilities.

Community involvement is crucial. When locals take a stand against crime, they are sending a strong message that attacks on healthcare workers will not be tolerated.

Nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers in the province deserve to work without fear.

Protecting them is protecting the health and wellbeing of the entire community.

