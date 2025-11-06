Ball will be in court of Makana residents, come election time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There has been a war of words between the provincial DA and the ANC over the parlous state of the Makana municipality.

DA frontier constituency leader Jane Cowley wants the council dissolved for several reasons, including poor governance, its five consecutive audit disclaimers and, she says, the more than R5bn in irregular expenditure over those five years.

Not so, says the office of co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams. The irregular expenditure has been far less.

That office says the municipality clocked an average of R330m a year in irregular and wasteful expenditure over the five years, bringing the total to no more than R1.5bn.

Even if one takes the MEC’s word for it, that is still a hefty amount of buck for which the residents received no bang.

Of course, it is quite difficult to ascertain exact amounts because the accounts of the municipality over the past five years have been so chaotic that the auditor-general says she has been unable to form any opinion whatsoever, except to say that its finances are disastrous and that the municipality and its council have failed the residents over a prolonged period.

Those residents sit on the sidelines of the ANC and DA spat like spectators at a tennis match, their heads swinging to-and-fro as they follow the ball being lobbed between the two parties.

They are interested more in their actual lived experience in Makhanda and the outlying tiny towns of Alicedale and Riebeek East that are unfortunate enough to fall under this mismanaged municipality.

Every day, they share their frustration and anger on social media and ward WhatsApp groups.

They post about untended stinking sewage leaks puddling outside their homes and schools, and about having no electricity or water for days on end.

In the provincial legislature, the ANC last week quashed the DA’s motion to dissolve the municipality.

Cowley says she has now referred the matter up to the National Council of Provinces, hoping for some action there.

It is unlikely that she will get any. The ANC is busy with its sixth administrative and technical intervention in Makana.

All the others have failed, with interim administrators retreating with their tails between their legs.

Despite court orders to implement financial turnaround plans emerging from these interventions, they are flushed down the municipal loo to join the fate of the constitution’s promise of a better life for all.

The one good point the MEC’s office makes is that there is little point in dissolving the council when there is an election in just 11months time.

In November next year, the voters will no longer be spectators in their own game.

The ball will be squarely in their court. They need to choose wisely.

