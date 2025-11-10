Thank you to the compassionate heroes who selflessly serve others

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2025 Local Heroes winners pose on stage after the awards evening.

The Daily Dispatch and its many generous partners held the Local Heroes Awards evening last week to honour those who do so much to improve the lives of others.

It is an event to celebrate people who, with compassion, care and courage, go out into communities and get their hands dirty — sometimes literally — to serve.

Some offer food, jobs, learnerships and other concrete forms of assistance to those in need.

Others provide skills, education, mentorships, counselling, guidance, or just a helping hand in difficult times or situations.

All too often we turn to government in times of need.

The constitution puts an onus on government to do all it can within its budget and ability to serve the people and progressively realise their socioeconomic rights.

These cover basic rights, including the right to adequate housing, healthcare, food, water and social security.

But the truth is that progress in realising these and other rights has been slow, especially in the Eastern Cape.

In this province, local government, the so-called coalface of service delivery, is remarkably inept at what it does, leaving communities to suffer the health and other consequences of sewage leaks and prolonged water and electricity outages.

Government is often slow to respond to disasters or to needs that are identified as urgent, such as child nutrition.

In the Eastern Cape child mortality is high and too many suffer starvation.

Despite the Human Rights Commission suggesting this verged on a state of disaster, premier Oscar Mabuyane has admitted government response has been sluggish. It is one of many examples.

Luckily we have so many in our communities who step up when government does not or cannot. In the real spirit of ubuntu, these people put so much on the line for others.

Some are recognised in the Daily Dispatch or elsewhere.

Others may not be seen or celebrated but their work is powerful and meaningful to the communities who benefit.

They provide hope where there was none and motivation where there was once only a sense of helplessness. They are a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel.

The Eastern Cape if filled with resilient, caring people and it is their stories we hope to tell.

As Arena Holdings’ Bongani Siqoko said last week “journalism is not only about telling stories about conflict, crime and politics, but also about highlighting hope, celebrating community and motivating positive action”.

We are all interconnected and the positive effect of every good deed ripples outwards — a person is a person through other people.

To all those heroes out there, we thank you.

