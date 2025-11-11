Call to all: clean metro vital for development and civic pride

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku is actively taking part in the city's Integrated Friday Cleaning and Greening Campaign.

Every Friday, you will find me on the ground, broom in hand, standing side by side with our solid waste teams, community members, business leaders, civil society, and public servants sweeping, cleaning, planting, and restoring pride in our Buffalo City Metro.

This is not a symbolic gesture. It is a declaration of intent.

It is a commitment to building a Buffalo City Metro that is not only growing and modernising, but one that is clean, safe, dignified, and investment ready.

Our Integrated Friday Cleaning and Greening Campaign is not merely a municipal programme, it is a civic movement.

It is a call to action grounded in a simple truth — a clean city is a healthy city, a confident city, and most importantly, an investable city.

This programme is about the visible and invisible, the sweeping of streets and clearing of litter, but also the restoration of civic pride, discipline, and responsibility.

It reminds us that development begins not only with infrastructure and policy, but with mindset and shared duty.

It is foundational to public health, safety, and quality of life.

When our streets are litter-free, when drains are opened, when green spaces are maintained, the benefits spread across our communities.

Cleanliness reduces health and sanitation risks, lowers the risk of flooding due to blocked stormwater systems, improves environmental and air quality and increases civic pride and community responsibility.

These are not luxuries. They are central to the dignity, wellbeing, and rights of every resident in Buffalo City Metro.

A clean environment reflects who we are, a people with pride in our heritage, unity in our spirit, and ambition for our future.

Investors look for order, discipline, and reliability.

Tourists choose destinations that are safe, welcoming, and clean.

If we want to grow our tourism corridors, expand our industrial base, build new townships and suburbs, and attract global investors, we must get the basics right.

Clean streets signal stability. Maintained spaces signal readiness. Public order inspires confidence.

As we drive major infrastructure projects, upgrade our water systems, and expand service delivery, we must simultaneously build a city that looks and feels ready for the future.

Every street cleaned. Every illegal site cleared. Every litter bin installed.

These actions turn into jobs, economic growth, and development.

The metro is taking responsibility enhancing waste operations, increasing enforcement on illegal dumping, and improving efficiencies across the cleaning value chain.

But we cannot do it alone, a clean city is everyone’s business.

I call upon on residents, where you can, to join us on Fridays.

Keep your front yard and street front clean. Encourage your children and neighbours.

Businesses must adopt a street. Maintain your building surroundings. Provide a waste bin. Lead corporate clean-ups.

To schools and youth groups, nurture environmental stewardship.

Let our future leaders be champions of sustainability and pride.

Our colleagues in government departments and state entities, walk with us, lead with us, clean with us.

We can achieve extraordinary things when we act collectively.

This initiative is not just about cleaning, it is about rebuilding civic culture.

It is about teaching responsibility, refusing illegal dumping, reporting offenders, and recycling more.

It is about instilling in our children the principle that public spaces are shared spaces, deserving of respect and care.

As leaders, we must lead visibly and consistently. As communities, we must guard our common home fiercely.

We are not just cleaning our streets; we are cleaning our mindset. We are rebuilding our social fabric. We are affirming our dignity.

To everyone who shows up with gloves, rakes, water cans, or simply enthusiasm, I thank you.

You are proving that when we work together, we move forward together.

To those who have not yet joined us, I extend an open invitation.

Come see the difference. Come feel the spirit. Come be part of building a city you want your children to inherit.

Let us make every Friday a celebration of unity, civic pride, and environmental stewardship.

Let it be a reminder that cleanliness is development, discipline is progress, and pride is the foundation of a thriving city.

Together, we are shaping a Buffalo City Metro defined by dignity, order, and opportunity where every citizen feels proud to live, work, and belong.

Cleaner city. Healthier people. Stronger communities. Brighter future. Together, we clean and together, we build.

Princess Faku, executive mayor of Buffalo City Metro