Residents deserve all the support they can get in cleaning efforts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Quigney residents have taken it upon themselves to clean up their neighbourhood with the help of financial backing from local businesses. Cedric Pringle, the chairperson of the Quigney Rate Payers and Residents Association, engages with some of the workers.

Service delivery failures in Buffalo City Metro are well documented. Roads riddled with potholes, raw sewage flowing down the streets, littered neighbourhoods, broken streetlights and high levels of crime are common complaints raised by residents.

In spite of all these challenges, something extraordinary is unfolding: residents themselves are rolling up their sleeves and taking action.

On Monday, we reported on how residents are proving that restoring the pride of their neighbourhoods doesn’t have to wait for government permission — it begins at the doorstep of every home.

In Gonubie and Beacon Bay, residents have organised themselves to cut grass on verges and public areas, maintaining public gardens and picking up litter in the neighbourhoods.

It is pleasing to note that such initiatives are not a preserve of middle- and working-class suburbs.

Through self-funding, help from business, residents’ associations and volunteers, remarkable work is being done in Quigney, Mdantsane and Buffalo Flats.

Residents are clearing bushes, creating small green corridors filled with flowers and plants, cleaning the streets and have even engaged some young people to provide security in their areas.

Instead of pointing fingers at the municipality, residents are indeed rediscovering their power to shape the environments they live in.

Every swept pavement, every planted tree, every repaired playground is a reminder that community pride is built through participation.

The initiatives are having multiple spinoffs. Besides keeping the neighbourhoods clean, the programmes are providing much-needed jobs for the unemployed, security for residents and help keep youths away from social ills.

Keeping neighbourhoods clean improves health for residents as parasites that spread diseases are kept at bay.

A clean, crime-free city attracts tourists, something that will be paramount as we go to the festive season.

Those in the corridors of power should not mistake residents’ efforts to mean the municipality is absolved from service delivery.

At least on one front, we note the recent launch of the Integrated Friday Cleaning and Greening Campaign by the metro.

Authorities must intensify the programme so that whatever the residents do on their own, it complements what the municipality is doing.

They must look at possible areas of collaboration too. Working in tandem with residents, suburbs could be transformed faster.

We salute all residents who have decided to take things into their own hands.

As they continue to step up, let’s ensure their efforts are recognised, supported and celebrated.

All those who can provide resources and materials needed for these initiatives, please channel your resources to these worthy causes.

Because when we take ownership of our communities, we don’t just clean our streets — we clean our conscience as residents.

Daily Dispatch