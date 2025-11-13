Social media has brought hidden school violence into the light

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Bellita Banda Chitsamatanga reflects on the role of social media in bringing to light the scourge of violence in schools.

South African schools have become sites of trauma, and pupils are now the ones forcing us to acknowledge it, an indication that when silence breaks, accountability becomes unavoidable.

The incidents flooding social media reveal a disturbing pattern that can no longer be ignored.

Educational facilities have transformed into venues for physical assault, sexual harassment and psychological abuse that extends far beyond traditional bullying narratives.

From a Boksburg High School stabbing where a grade 9 boy was attacked by about eight other boys, to a video circulating widely showing a girl pupil being physically assaulted and verbally abused by a boy pupil, to a group of girl pupils physically attacking another girl pupil on school premises, these are not just isolated incidents that should be ignored.

Attacks occur in classrooms, restrooms, schoolyards, storerooms and locker-rooms, transforming schools into what increasingly resemble crime scenes.

What distinguishes this moment from previous patterns of school violence is the emergence of youth agency through digital platforms, particularly TikTok, where survivors and witnesses are documenting incidents, sharing testimonies and mobilising public pressure for institutional accountability.

This shift represents a fundamental change in how South African society is responding to school-related gender-based harm.

One is tempted to say what frustrates pupils is the mundane , reactive responses from the provincial education departments to these incidents.

It is common knowledge that deployment of psychosocial support units; crisis counselling, to official statements expressing concern are not a new phenomenon.

The problem is these measures seem to be addressing symptoms rather than causes, highlighting massive gaps in accountability and institutional frameworks meant to protect pupils.

When pupils’ lives are governed by lack of accountability and institutional silence, can truth truly emerge?

Currently, schools operate within frameworks that prioritise reputation protection over pupil safety.

This pattern is not new, nor does it surprise those familiar with institutional responses to violence.

The real question is whether institutions will finally recognise that accountability must transform from written policy into actual practice.

To understand why this moment matters, we must examine what pupils experience when gender-based violence becomes normalised in schools.

I call this comprehensive impact the “SLAP Syndrome” encompassing the social, long term, academic and psychological consequences of gender-based violence in educational settings.

These four dimensions do not operate independently.

Rather, they compound upon one another, creating exponential harm particularly for pupils experiencing marginalisation through poverty, racism, disability or gender-nonconformity.

The normalisation of gender-based violence in schools operates through deeply embedded gender norms and power imbalances that create psychological environments where harm flourishes unchecked.

This culture of silence communicates to perpetrators that violence carries minimal consequences while communicating to survivors that institutions will not protect them.

The 35.4% increment in teacher abuse and sexual harassment documented by the Education Labour Relations Council points directly to a culture of impunity within schools.

The same power dynamics that drove the brutal Milnerton High School assault, where a grade 10 pupil was beaten while fellow pupils cheered, operates across schools in different provinces and different economic contexts.

This pattern demonstrates that gender-based violence in schools is not a problem of individual perpetrators but rather a systemic institutional failure.

Without doubt, something has fundamentally broken in our schools, and this is not a foreign crisis but the lived experiences of some pupils within the South African education landscape.

Where does this place the national commitment to transparency and accountability in fighting violence in schools?

Are we perhaps sitting with schools in SA that are now official sites of concealment to GBVF?

While social media platforms such as TikTok have limitations, including secondary victimisation through repeated viewing, sensationalism and privacy violations, they have on the other hand simultaneously given the youth the platform to demonstrate that their voices matter in demanding accountability.

The inadequate institutional response has created a vacuum that youth-led digital activism is now filling.

Videos documenting school violence do not merely capture isolated incidents.

They represent collective testimony demanding that stakeholders reflect deeply about what frameworks should guide school safety response and a demonstration of pupil frustration regarding lack of effective and timely institutional responses.

What will it take to dismantle this level of institutional betrayal and implement comprehensive preventive interventions that drive genuine transformation of school environments?

Surely talking about the establishment of transparent reporting mechanisms with external oversight ensuring that assault allegations do not disappear into institutional filing systems or institutional silence is long overdue.

What pupils require is the assurance that reporting violence will result in serious investigation and meaningful consequences for perpetrators, not victim-blaming or institutional cover-up.

Comprehensive education addressing gender norms, especially power dynamics and consent, beginning in primary school and continuing through secondary education is a necessity.

What distinguishes this moment is not merely the occurrence of violence but the transformation of previously hidden harm into public discourse.

School leaders need to move beyond public statements and recognise that pupils themselves understand what accountability requires and should be included in helping to design solutions based on their lived experiences.

Millions of pupils will continue to encounter the SLAP Syndrome unless fundamental change occurs.

Schools must fulfil their educational mission to develop responsible citizens regardless of gender, sexuality, race, ability, status or economic background.

This requires using the insights of pupils themselves in reshaping the landscape of school safety.

The question now facing educational leaders is whether institutions will rise to this moment.

Or will institutions continue prioritising reputation protection and silence, allowing the SLAP Syndrome to continue cascading through pupils’ lives?

The moment for transformation has arrived. What remains to be seen is whether institutions will finally listen and act.

Dr Bellita Banda Chitsamatanga, researcher — NRF Sarchl chair in sexualities, genders and queer studies, University of Fort Hare